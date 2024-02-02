"Every day women will face misogyny and microaggressions... We have to do better," Caroline Nokes, Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, tells @KirstyWark more needs to be done to change the culture on abusive behaviour towards women. #Newsnight

Kijk weet je soms verminkt een Afghaanse asielzoeker Abdul Shakoor Ezedi - die twee keer afgewezen werd, in 2018 veroordeeld voor twee zedendelicten en vervolgens wél genaturaliseerd werd - een moeder en jonge dochter voor het leven met bijtend zuur. En soms verzamelt de BBC dan een vrouwenpanel om er ditmaal eens echt even goed wat van te zeggen. En soms is een van die vrouwen dan parlementslid Caroline Nokes, Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee en zegt die vrouw dan met een foto van de dader nog op de achtergrond:

"With respect, the media, journalists, are not interested in micro-aggressions. They want to hear about the most egregious offenses. And the stark reality is that every day women will face misogyny and micro-aggressions. If you're a woman of colour it will be worse. And we have to better."

EN DAN KOMT-IE: "In understanding the cultures, that make men think that that's okay." En dan bedoelt ze natuurlijk exact niet de """culturen""" achter macro-agressie, maar dat laatste restje blanke locker room banter dat mannen nog onderscheidt van vrouwen en de NPO nog onderscheidt van RTL.

Vervolgens wordt zij dan weer bijgevallen door parlementslid Bell Ribeiro-Addy ("Socialist. Feminist. Anti-Racist.") die zegt dat de asielstatus van de dader helemaal niet relevant is en verschuift ze het gesprek naar "ever increasing incel culture" (wiki) en het seksisme waar ze zelf online (!) mee te maken krijgt.

Maar, eerlijk en gewogen als we hier zijn. Na de breek wel BBC Newsnight's inleidende item, waarin aanvallen op vrouwen met bijtend zuur door de jaren heen in een breder perspectief geplaatst wordt, namelijk dat van "scooterbendes".