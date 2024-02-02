"Every day women will face misogyny and microaggressions... We have to do better," Caroline Nokes, Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, tells @KirstyWark more needs to be done to change the culture on abusive behaviour towards women. #Newsnight
Afghaanse zedendelinquent verminkt moeder en dochter in Londen met bijtend zuur, BBC hekelt "microagressie tegen vrouwen"
Microagressieve dader nog altijd voortvluchtig
Kijk weet je soms verminkt een Afghaanse asielzoeker Abdul Shakoor Ezedi - die twee keer afgewezen werd, in 2018 veroordeeld voor twee zedendelicten en vervolgens wél genaturaliseerd werd - een moeder en jonge dochter voor het leven met bijtend zuur. En soms verzamelt de BBC dan een vrouwenpanel om er ditmaal eens echt even goed wat van te zeggen. En soms is een van die vrouwen dan parlementslid Caroline Nokes, Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee en zegt die vrouw dan met een foto van de dader nog op de achtergrond:
"With respect, the media, journalists, are not interested in micro-aggressions. They want to hear about the most egregious offenses. And the stark reality is that every day women will face misogyny and micro-aggressions. If you're a woman of colour it will be worse. And we have to better."
EN DAN KOMT-IE: "In understanding the cultures, that make men think that that's okay." En dan bedoelt ze natuurlijk exact niet de """culturen""" achter macro-agressie, maar dat laatste restje blanke locker room banter dat mannen nog onderscheidt van vrouwen en de NPO nog onderscheidt van RTL.
Vervolgens wordt zij dan weer bijgevallen door parlementslid Bell Ribeiro-Addy ("Socialist. Feminist. Anti-Racist.") die zegt dat de asielstatus van de dader helemaal niet relevant is en verschuift ze het gesprek naar "ever increasing incel culture" (wiki) en het seksisme waar ze zelf online (!) mee te maken krijgt.
Maar, eerlijk en gewogen als we hier zijn. Na de breek wel BBC Newsnight's inleidende item, waarin aanvallen op vrouwen met bijtend zuur door de jaren heen in een breder perspectief geplaatst wordt, namelijk dat van "scooterbendes".
Deze mensen
The full interview is even worse than the short clip being shared. They talk about incels, microaggressions and abuse of MPs, but say the convicted sex offender being given asylum here isn’t relevant to the discussion. Astounding.
@BellRibeiroAddy claims that the asylum status of the acid attacker "is not the issue" and instead lays the blame at the door of "incel culture". These people truly believe that there is a pathway from microaggressions to dousing people in acid. I'm dumbfounded.
Deze mensen hebben niet het beste me u voor
*Mother and children doused with flesh melting acid by known criminal who could and should have been stopped by authorities* The chattering classes:
Fair enough - het gehele inleidende item. Het ligt aan "scooterbendes"
How common are "acid attacks", or attacks with other corrosive fluids? @katelamble on how much information we have about the scale of attacks with harmful liquids, and what the data tells us about where, why, and to whom they happen. #Newsnight
Ja, gisteren nog
The immigration history to this case demonstrates why we need a fundamental overhaul of human rights laws. We need to leave the ECHR. Spurious claims based on religion are commonplace in our asylum system. The bar is low, it’s easy to game the system & it happens 1/3
