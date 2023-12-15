Geeft toch te denken hè, dat de IDF het onmiddellijk per hoogste woordvoerder op video toegeeft dat het enkel en alleen zelf verantwoordelijk is voor de dood van drie gegijzelde Israëli's. "I would like to update the public with difficult and painful news about an event that occurred earlier today: During the fighting in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified hostages as a threat. As a result, the soldiers fired at them and they were killed. (...) After the shooting, during a search and examination, immediate suspicion arose regarding the identity of those killed. Their bodies were quickly transferred for examination in Israel, where they were identified as hostages. (...) We started investigating the incident immediately. This is a tragic incident, which took place in a combat zone where soldiers encountered many terrorists (...). In some cases, they also encountered suicide-bombing terrorists, without weapons, as well as experiencing attacks in which terrorists tried to mislead IDF soldiers and draw them into a trap. Shortly after the tragic incident, another encounter with terrorists took place near the scene of the incident." Het betreft de onderstaande gijzelaars Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka en Nir Am.

In ander nieuws heeft Hamas gisteravond meerdere raketten richting 'hun eigen' Al-Aqsamoskee te Jeruzalem gestuurd. Iron Dome onderschepte de rakketten, Nasrdin Dchar heeft zijn dankwoord aan de IDF nog niet gepubliceerd, maar we blijven F5'en.

Enfin, u bent weer bij. Meer belangwekkend beeldmateriaal na de breek. Wij gaan weer live, maar wel op z'n weekends:

Instant update 15:00 over het gijzelaarsincident - "The IDF provides new details of yesterday's tragic incident in Gaza City's Shejaiya neighborhood. (...) Citing an initial probe, the incident began after one soldier stationed in a building identified three suspicious figures exiting a building several dozen meters away. All three were shirtless, with one of the figures carrying a stick with a makeshift white flag, according to the investigation. The soldier, who believed the men moving toward him was an attempt by Hamas to lure IDF soldiers into a trap, immediately opened fire and shouted "terrorists!" to the other forces. According to the probe, that soldier killed two of the men, while the third, who was hit and wounded, fled back into the building from which he came. At that stage, the commander of the battalion, who was also in the building where the soldier shot from, went outside and called on the forces to halt their fire. Meanwhile, sounds of someone shouting "Help" in Hebrew were heard by the troops in the area. Moments later, the third man came out of the building to which he fled, and another soldier opened fire at him, killing him. (...)." Christus hey.

Update 15:01 - UN Human Rights Commission reageert op Israëls plan Hamas-tunnels met zeewater te vullen hoor: "Israel’s flooding of tunnels with saltwater could have severe adverse human rights impacts, some long term. Goods indispensable to civilian survival could also be at risk, as well as widespread, long-term & severe environmental damage. Civilians must be protected."