We moeten hedenochtend ineens terugdenken aan de woorden van Israëlische MinDef Yoav Gallant op 7 oktober zelf. Hij zei (onderstaand) over het Gaza van Hamas: "Wat ooit was, is niet wat zal zijn", en kondige daarmee een vergelding aan door de volledige Israëlische krijgsmacht. Een grondinvasie van Gaza leek toen nog extreem onwaarschijnlijk en werd door eigenlijk iedereen afgeraden. Maar slechts 20 dagen (!) na Hamas' orgie van geweld deden die glorieuze gekken het ondenkbare, ze trokken Gaza binnen. En ze stoppen niet voordat die gehele doodscultus met wortel en tak uit Gaza getrokken is. En ja, dat doen ze voor zichzelf. Maar ze doen het ook voor ons. Want zoals Sam Harris in herinnering bracht: uiteindelijk voert Hamas gewoon een hyper localised vorm van jihad, en jihad heeft geen grenzen.

En nu trekken ze na hun consolidatie van Gaza Noord het meer zuidelijke bolwerk Khan Younis binnen: "The IDF says its 98th Division is leading the ground offensive against Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip, during which troops have surrounded the city of Khan Younis and are beginning to operate in it. (...) According to the IDF, the 98th Division troops have killed “many” Hamas operatives in ground combat and airstrikes so far, and have located around 30 tunnel shafts that have been destroyed. The IDF says Commando Brigade forces along with the Givati Brigade have reached the center of Khan Younis, and have been conducting “targeted raids in the heart of the city,” killing Hamas operatives and destroying the terror group’s infrastructure. (...) The IDF says the Khan Younis brigade is “one of the two most dominant Hamas brigades,” and that the city in southern Gaza is a “center of gravity” of the terror group." Woordvoerder Hagari lichtte kort daarna toe: "In the last 48 hours, in Jabaliya, Shejaiya, and Khan Younis, we breached the defense lines. The terrorists are coming out from underground and fighting our forces. And our forces are winning in close-quarters combat, they have the upper hand."

In het verlengde daarvan is ook Hamas-leidr Sinwars huis omsingeld, ook al zit hij niet boven- maar ergens ondergronds. Volgens de Netanyahu zijn Sinwars dagen geteld.

In ander nieuws, in navolging van BBC's optekening van Hamas grootschalige en extreme seksuele geweld op 7 oktober, zegt een Israëlische arts nu ook dat "minstens 10" bevrijde gijzelaars tijdens hun gevangenschap zeggen seksueel misbruikt te zijn.

"(...) a doctor who treated some of the 110 hostages released from captivity told the AP that at least 10 men and women among those freed were sexually assaulted or abused.

He did not provide further details, and spoke on condition of anonymity to protect the hostages’ identities.

The doctor’s comments corroborated similar accounts shared at a meeting on Tuesday. The meeting, held between the Israeli war cabinet and a group comprising recently freed hostages and family members of those still held in Gaza, featured firsthand testimonies from some of the released captives. These individuals detailed their experiences of sexual abuse during their captivity, participants said. (...) Aviva Siegel, who was freed from Hamas captivity last week and whose husband, a US citizen, is still a hostage, reportedly said during the meeting that some of the women hostages were “being touched.” Others said during the meeting that both men and women were sexually assaulted, according to leaks to Hebrew media."

Enfin, u bent weer bij. Meer belangwekkend beeldmateriaal na de breek. Wij gaan weer live:

Update 09:54 - Als antwoord op de toenemende druk op Gaza Zuid bouwt Egypte... een derde laag hekwerken langs de Gazaans-Egyptische grens.

Update 09:58 - Hey, gisteravond dus in tegenstelling tot een schandalig item van de NOS, bij Nieuwsuur dus wel een karakteristiek lang en gewogen item over Hamas' seksuele geweld op 7 oktober.