Raymond Radiguet

Like seven birds sleeping on the plateau

Overlooking the shipwreck of love, mystery

Of the drunken visitors wandering off

With your wife, men who talk with a bad accent,

The condemned the abandoned, one day of silence,

Two days of silence, dreams shattered and protected,

The more the blossoms the more you suffer.

Prettig weekend. En be nice.

OP DE HOOGTE BLIJVEN VAN DE RAMKOERS: DAARR