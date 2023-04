:

- In her independent review of the Rotherham case, published in 2014, Prof Alexis Jay concluded that the majority of "known perpetrators were of Pakistani heritage" including five men convicted in 2010.

Greater Manchester Police identified the men convicted at the trial in the Rochdale abuse scandal in February 2012 as British Pakistani.

The Telford abusers were men of "southern Asian heritage", according to anindependent inquiry carried out into the case.-

Dat waren nog maar drie gangs.