Je zet jezelf een beetje voor lul nu.

"An article on the News Punch website said that "30,000 scientists have come forward confirming that man-made climate change is a hoax perpetuated by the elite in order to make money." The source is a well-known petition project.

The key flaw is that the petition challenges the science, but it doesn’t cast human-driven climate change as a hoax aimed at making some people rich. That is pure interpretation by the website.

The use of the word "scientists" is misleading, since a signatory need not be a scientist today and need not have done more than earned a bachelor of science degree in any field. The actual number of climate-related specialists is about 12 percent of the total. And these are not currently confirmed signatories as the list has been circulating since 1998.

For all these reasons, we rate this claim Pants on Fire."