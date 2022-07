Oh ja:

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1099...

Universiteiten (!!) in UK.

The Universities of Bristol and Nottingham have reportedly outlawed words like 'mankind' and 'millennial' to avoid causing offence - while terms such as 'manpower' are to be replaced with 'workforce'.

'When writing about people in older age groups, the term 'older people' is generally preferred... avoid the terms 'senior', 'middle-aged', 'elderly', 'pensioner', 'OAP' and 'senior citizen'.'

The guide adds: 'Use the term "non-disabled" rather than "able-bodied" if you need to describe people without disabilities.'

Wen er dus maar aan.

Newspeak. 1984