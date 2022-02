Ik zag onlangs Bill Maher's show. Die zei over Trudeau:

"I thought he was kind of a cool guy, but then I started to read - he was talking about people who are not vaccinated.”

“They don't believe in science, they're often misogynistic, often racist. They take up space. And with that, we have to make a choice in terms of a leader of a country: do we tolerate these people?' It's like, ‘tolerate these people’? Now you do sound like Hitler.”

Als Maher, toch een liberal, je al vergelijkt met Hitler dan is er wel iets mis.