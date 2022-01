Van de week tijdens mijn wandeling de originele muziek van Machinae Supremacy weer eens aangezet en kwam deze tegen, die toch wel heel actueel is voor de huidige tijd. Linkje mag je zelf zoeken op YT. En ipv de blindfold, de mouth mask.



Follower

Written by Machinae supremacy



♫ Gag yourself and pay attention

Do as you're told,

what all the others do

Blindfold yourself and fall in

Don't question, don't think

Don't exist



The truth is too real for you

It fucks up the picture, right?

Don't wanna believe, don't wanna see

cause reality is the enemy



A setting born from

censored pictures on TV

A world constructed from

an R-Rated reality



It's so simple just to fall in line

Do as you're told,

what all the others do

Don't fix what's wrong,

just shine what's neat

Don't question, don't think

Don't even open your mouth



A setting born from

censored pictures on TV

A world constructed from

an R-Rated reality

Each story cut to fit

the screen and public eye

Transformed to fit inside

your fragile little mind



Unquestioned certainty,

a blinded faith in authority

and trust that will

keep you subjugated ♫