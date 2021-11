En toch hebben ze wat de mogelijkheid betreft gewoon 100% gelijk.

The World's Smallest Implantable Chip Might Save Your Life One Day

It's only the size of a dust mite, but it could make surgery a breeze.

OCT 28, 2021

'Scientists at Columbia University have created the world’s smallest microchip, which can be implanted into the body and may eventually be able to detect medical conditions such as strokes. The chips, called motes, are the size of dust mites, measuring less than 0.1 cubic millimeter, and can only be seen under a microscope.

Motes operate as a single-chip system, complete with their own electronic circuit. They’re implanted via hypodermic needle, and the data they collect is read using an ultrasound machine. And though the chips have only been tested in lab rats, the Columbia team hopes that one day they can assist in monitoring everything from glucose levels to oxygen saturation.: (...)

www.popularmechanics.com/science/heal...