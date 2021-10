Goed dat de nieuwe produktie van Poels ook hier aangehaald wordt.

De smeerlapperij van klimaat maffia kan niet vaak genoeg blootgelegd worden.

"Headwind 21, a documentary review , By Kalte Sonne ,(Translated by P. Gosselin)

Headwind “21” is a film by Dutchman Marijn Poels. The documentary premiered on YouTube on September 23, 2021. We reported briefly on the film before.

Poels accompanies ex-consultant and ex-banker, Alex Pohl, through various stages in the film. Pohl says he has dealt with different sides of the energy industries in the past. Both with fossil fuel companies and projects and with renewables, for which he worked 20 years ago. His initial enthusiasm for green power sources, especially wind, has since faded away. He even talks about a corrupt system and shows this in the documentary.

Pohl leads Poels to his adopted home in Sweden, where wind turbines are now being built in unspoiled nature. The former consultant talks to various representatives of the administration and companies, but also to residents of wind farms. Pohl does not always get answers, but sometimes the answers are sobering, because some of the people involved are not aware of the consequences of their actions.

