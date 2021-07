Zo is natoer:

Pseudocyesis, or false pregnancy:

Some people who desperately want to be pregnant develop all the signs and symptoms of true pregnancy: their abdomen swell to anormous proportions, aided by a sway back posture, and the mysterious deposition of abdominal fat. Their nipples become pigmented, as happens with pregnant women. They stop menstruating, lactate, have morning sickness, and sense fetal movements. Everything seems normal except for one thing: there is no baby.

False pregnancy and labor in women are surprising enough, but there are even a few recorded instances of pseudocyesis in men. Abdominal swelling, lactation, craving for strange foods, nausea, even labor pains, can occur as an isolated syndrome in some men, but more commonly, it is seen in men who empathise deeply with their pregnant spouse, producing the so called ‘sympathetic pregnancy’, or 'Couvade syndrome'.