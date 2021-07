: Zie bv: c19hcq.com/ Is verzamelsite van alle hcq studies.

"Database of all HCQ COVID-19 studies. 315 studies, 234 peer reviewed, 263 comparing treatment and control groups. Submit updates/corrections below. HCQ is not effective when used very late with high dosages over a long period (RECOVERY/SOLIDARITY), effectiveness improves with earlier usage and improved dosing. Early treatment consistently shows positive effects. Negative evaluations typically ignore treatment time, often focusing on a subset of late stage studies. In Vitro evidence made some believe that therapeutic levels would not be attained, however that was incorrect, e.g. see [Ruiz]."