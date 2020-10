Helder editiorial in NEJM over de Covid response van de Trump regering en tegelijkertijd erg ongebruikelijk dat de redactie van het wereldwijd best gelezen medisch tijdschrift zo politiek stelling neemt.

Een klein citaat:

"Anyone else who recklessly squandered lives and money in this way would be suffering legal consequences. Our leaders have largely claimed immunity for their actions. But this election gives us the power to render judgment. Reasonable people will certainly disagree about the many political positions taken by candidates. But truth is neither liberal nor conservative. When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs."