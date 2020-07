In de VS heerst al dertig jaar een pandemie waar we de details niet van mogen weten. Namelijk 'black-on-black violence'.

+In Chicago, A Stark Racial Disparity In Gun Violence

Historically, African-Americans have been the victims of a disproportionate amount of the city’s gun violence. And that trend is getting worse. Shootings in Chicago have become more concentrated in black communities, even as the city’s African-American population declines. The percentage of homicide victims who are black has been trending upward for more than 30 years. In 1985, African-Americans accounted for 66 percent of the city’s homicides. In 2017, 80 percent of homicide victims have been black.+

"Simply put, Chicago has a massive Black-on-Black murder problem. All of the data below comes from the Chicago Police Department. You can access it here. The data on offenders also tells a troubling story: Young, Black males are overwhelmingly committing most of the murders. Based on the data on the victims, that means young, Black males are primarily killing other young, Black males."

