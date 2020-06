Mooi comment:

I'm a young organic farmer. My life is centered on the seasons. This song brings tears to my eyes because it reminds me of the importance of sacredness of my work. I manage life and death. I'm a bachelor, secluded on my little farm, milking my cows weeding my potatoes. In winter the loneliness sets in. The farm is quiet. The snow fades away, new calves are born, the grass greens up, I plant my seeds, take the cows out to pasture from the barn and life restarts again.