Even een update uit de USA over het doodgewone jaarlijkse griepvirus: These are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates of total flu burden in the U.S. for the current season (as of Feb. 22). While the novel coronavirus (official name, SARS-CoV-2) has been dominating headlines, seasonal influenza is doing its yearly march through the country. As of Feb. 22, the CDC estimates there have already been 32 million individuals infected with seasonal flu, 310.000 hospitalizations, and 18.000 deaths, 125 of them in children.