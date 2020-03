Man man man wat mooi:

I just want to make this clear

I am a believer

But sometimes it gets hard

My name is Dax

(Dear God)

Dear God

There's a lot of questions that I have about the past (can you hear me?)

And I don't want hear it from a human you made

So you're the last person that I'm ever gonna ask

Tell me what's real, tell me what's fake

Why is everything about you a debate? (Why?)

What's the point of love?

Every time I've showed it

I was broken and it's forced me just to only wanna hate

Why's there only one you but multiple religions? (Why?)

Why does every conversation end in a division? (Why?)

Why does everybody want to tell us how to live

But they won't listen to the same damn message that they giving? (Fuck them)

Tell me how to feel, tell me what's wrong

I tried to call, pick up the phone (pick up), I'm on my own

Everybody says you coming back

Then man why the hell's it taking so long?

Why do I hurt? (Why?)

Why is there pain?

Why does everything good always have to change? (Why?)

Why does everybody try to profit off another man's work

Then destroy it just for monetary gain? (Fuck them)

Tell me are you black or are you white?

I don't even really care I just really want to know what's right

They been saying one thing but I've been looking in the book

And it seems like they've been lying for my whole damn life

Tell me where I'm going (where?)

Is it heaven or hell?

I just hope this message greats you well

I had a dream that I was walking with the devil

Don't remember how it feels but I swear that I remember the smell

Looked me right into my eyes and told me everything I wanted

Could be mine if I gave up and decided to sell

But I said I'd rather die then get mine now I'm here

No fear one man with a story to tell

Dear God, where were you when I needed it?

When I fucked up and repeated it?

When they set the bar and I exceeded it? (Where were you?)

My life is like a book that they've been judging by a cover

But have never took the time to fucking read the shit (fuck 'em)

I remember telling you my goals and my dreams

But you didn't even answer so I guess you didn't believe in it

I remember sitting with a gun to my head trying to ask

You for some help but I guess you didn't believe in it!

I don't want religion I need that spirituality

I don't want a church I need people to call a family

I don't wanna tell my sins to another sinner just

Because he's got a robe and he went to some academy

I don't wanna read it in a book, I wanna hear it from you

Don't wanna learn it in a school because they're hiding the truth

Don't wanna talk about it to another fucking human being

And that's only reason that I even stepped in this booth

Dear God

How do I take this darkness and turn it into light?

How do believe in a concept where I speak to a man

I've never seen with my own two eyes?

How do I know that religion wasn't made

Just to separate the world and create a whole disguise

Just to keep us in these chains while the rich get richer

And the poor pray to you and perpetuate a lie?

How do I know this ain't some big joke? (How?)

How can I have faith when there is no hope? (How?)

How the hell does one man have a hundred billion dollars

And we still have people on the street that are broke?

There's a lot of things I wanna talk about and get off my chest

I can't sleep 'cause the devil won't let me rest

I used to know a fucking pastor in a church

And I can still hear the screams of the kids he would fucking molest

Dear God, do you hear me? (Do you hear me?)

I'm supposed to fear you but you ain't said shit

So maybe it's you who actually fears me?

I don't know the answer I just want to see it clearly

So many lies there's a thousand different theories

All I want to know is who really made religion

Because I know it wasn't you but don't nobody believes me

No more lies, no more death

Bring back King, bring back X

Please dear God let their souls rest

Protect who's left and watch their steps

Dear God

I don't want to have to ask you again

I just hope that you know that I'm still a believer

So I'll end this all by saying, "Amen"

www.youtube.com/watch?v=p554R-Jq43A