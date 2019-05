Here in West Texas, I have rattlesnakes on my place, living among us. I have killed a rattlesnake on the front porch. I have killed a rattlesnake on the back porch. I have killed them in the barn, in the shop and on the driveway.. In fact, I kill every rattlesnake I encounter. I kill rattlesnakes because I know a rattlesnake will bite me and inject me with poison. I don’t stop to wonder WHY a rattlesnake will bite me; I know it WILL bite me because, it’s a rattlesnake and that’s what rattlesnakes do. I don’t try to reason with a rattlesnake or have a ”meaningful dialogue” with it…I just kill it. I don’t try to get to know the rattlesnake better, in order to find a way to live with the rattlesnakes and convince them not to bite me. I just kill them. I don’t quiz a rattlesnake to see if I can find out where the other snakes are,because; (a) it won’t tell me, and (b) I already know they live on my place, so, I just kill it and move on to the next one. I don’t look for ways I might be able to change the rattlesnake to a non-poisonous rat snake… I just kill it. Oh, and on occasion, I accidentally kill a rat snake because I thought it was a rattlesnake at the time. Also, I know for every rattlesnake I kill, two more are lurking in the brush. In my lifetime I will never be able to rid my place of rattlesnakes. Do I fear them? Not really. Do I respect what they can do to me and my family? Yes!! And because of that respect, I give them the fair justice they deserve.