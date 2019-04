Little Lamb, who made thee?

Dost thou know who made thee?

Gave thee life & bid thee feed

By the stream & o’er the mead;

Gave thee clothing of delight,

Softest clothing, wooly, bright;

Gave thee such a tender voice,

Making all the vales rejoice?

Little Lamb, who made thee?

Dost thou know who made thee?



Little Lamb, I’ll tell thee,

Little Lamb, I’ll tell thee:

He is callèd by thy name,

For he calls himself a Lamb.

He is meek, & he is mild;

He became a little child.

I a child, & thou a lamb,

We are callèd by his name.

Little Lamb, God bless thee!

Little Lamb, God bless thee!

Prettig weekend. En be nice.