Omdat het zo leuk is;

SCARY GENTLEMEN

God made some scary gentlemen, that cause us to dismay.

They want to rob all nations blind, expecting you to pay.

They call their scam ''the Eurozone''; the nations for to sway.

These are times of discomfort they deploy, to destroy.

Any change to have a life you can enjoy

They worked out monitairy plans, a way to undermine.

The souvereignty of nation states, by economic design.

They claim a national referendum is a serious crime.

But to pay for corporate banks and tax reliefs; that's all fine.

And the impact will get to you in good time.

For all of us will pay for this when interest will accrue.

Inflation cuts the working wage, and any mortgage too.

We're buying yaughts for whealthy twats and paying for their crew.

If that sounds allright then when it impacts you, just f... you.

When the bottom falls out, and you fall right through.

So from their institutions, their towers of glass and ivory.

They lay and put this cross on you, to carry to Calvary.

They sublimate their high ideals with avarage and greed.

To make you toil and fight and suffer, or just bleed; yes indeed.

Because they assume that's what constitutes your need.

And when you start to buckle. refusing to obey.

They question your morality, in every immoral way.

Preparing to change demographics is the game they play.

Make you a scapegoat of their plans and scemes, so it seems.

To fulfill their masonic utopian dreams.