Video's. Congreslid Ilhan Omar belaagd met onbekende, oranje vloeistof tijdens anti-ICE-betoog
Vrij ernstige toestand tijdens een Townhall Meeting te Minneapolis
NEW -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was just charged by a man at a town hall event in Minneapolis. Crowd says he "sprayed her" with something.— Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 28, 2026
You can hear Omar demand to continue the town hall -- and she's back to speaking now from the podium. pic.twitter.com/4OpSWHo0Z9
Zo'n vloeistof had dus van alles kunnen zijn hè, van bijtend zuur tot vergif. Op foto's is te zien dat het een oranje vloeistof in een spuitbuisje betreft. Het uiterst-linkse congreslid uit Somalië zei na de aanval: "I need a napkin, I need a napkin to know I'm not being [onverstaanbaar]", zette haar toespraak meteen daarna strijdbaar voort, en meldde later op Twitter in orde te zijn: "I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong." De dader, die beschonken/beneveld oogde tijdens de aanval (zie onderstaand), is geïdentificeerd als de 55-jarige Anthony J. Kazmierczak en verkeert in hechtenis.
ABC News vroeg Trump of hij de video had gezien. Zijn reactie was bekoeld en hij suggereert dat ze de aanval zelf op touw gezet zou hebben: "No. I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her. I haven't seen it. No, no. I hope I don't have to bother." Het zal u verbazen, maar die suggestie vindt her en der bijval.
Naschrift 08:47 - Dader Anthony J. Kazmierczak had op 11 september 2025 en 22 september 2025 een foto van Trump als profielfoto op zijn Facebookpagina (mirror).
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) assaulted during town hall meeting: "Here's the reality that people like this ugly man don't understand; we are Minnesota strong and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us." pic.twitter.com/Ud5l3yP4lQ— CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2026
De beschonken ogende dader voordat Omar haar toespraak begon
A close-up of the man who attacked Ilhan Omar at tonight’s town hall pic.twitter.com/EFvuvGkDL1— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 28, 2026
US Representative Ilhan Omar was charged at by a man who appeared to squirt an unknown liquid on her during a town hall gathering in Minneapolis https://t.co/qnczBczIMI pic.twitter.com/et9P50G4D4— Bloomberg (@business) January 28, 2026
De vloeistof
🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING:— TIMES ALERTS (@TimesB29989108) January 28, 2026
PHOTO: Syringe with unknown substance used to spray Rep. Ilhan Omar during her Minneapolis town hall.
The attacker, 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak, was arrested on third-degree assault charges.#BreakingNews #IlhanOmar #Minnesota #TownHall https://t.co/hDffUCJgue pic.twitter.com/tMujvxDlmX
The syringe had orange liquid in it.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 28, 2026
This is on Trump for the disgusting lies he continues to tell about Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/hvjsapPZY3
The Minneapolis Police Department has ID'd the man who was arrested for spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with unknown substance as Anthony J. Kazmierczak, 55. He was charged with assault-3rd. pic.twitter.com/spBVp7VtRl— Josh Cradduck (@JoshNBCTV) January 28, 2026