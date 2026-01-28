NEW -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was just charged by a man at a town hall event in Minneapolis. Crowd says he "sprayed her" with something. You can hear Omar demand to continue the town hall -- and she's back to speaking now from the podium. pic.twitter.com/4OpSWHo0Z9

Zo'n vloeistof had dus van alles kunnen zijn hè, van bijtend zuur tot vergif. Op foto's is te zien dat het een oranje vloeistof in een spuitbuisje betreft. Het uiterst-linkse congreslid uit Somalië zei na de aanval: "I need a napkin, I need a napkin to know I'm not being [onverstaanbaar]", zette haar toespraak meteen daarna strijdbaar voort, en meldde later op Twitter in orde te zijn: "I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong." De dader, die beschonken/beneveld oogde tijdens de aanval (zie onderstaand), is geïdentificeerd als de 55-jarige Anthony J. Kazmierczak en verkeert in hechtenis.

ABC News vroeg Trump of hij de video had gezien. Zijn reactie was bekoeld en hij suggereert dat ze de aanval zelf op touw gezet zou hebben: "No. I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her. I haven't seen it. No, no. I hope I don't have to bother." Het zal u verbazen, maar die suggestie vindt her en der bijval.

Naschrift 08:47 - Dader Anthony J. Kazmierczak had op 11 september 2025 en 22 september 2025 een foto van Trump als profielfoto op zijn Facebookpagina (mirror).