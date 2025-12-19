achtergrond

Birmingham (32,2% islamitisch) van harte! Met jullie nieuwe 'hostile vehicle mitigation bollards' bij bekende Frankfurt Christmas Market

Een ten diepste onserieuze beschaving

Een nieuwe laat-civilzationele kunstinstallatie tegen de islam op wielen. En dat ontoevallig in de percentueel meest islamitische (32,2%) stad van West-Europa: Birmingham, uiteraard onder het burgemeesterschap van een inwisselbare dar genaamd Zafar Iqbal. Wat een wereld in beweging hè, in 1915 was het nog Neville Chamberlain!

Volstrekt ongerelateerd

The Five Pillars of Islam

@Spartacus | 19-12-25 | 21:00 | 146 reacties

