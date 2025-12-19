Birmingham (32,2% islamitisch) van harte! Met jullie nieuwe 'hostile vehicle mitigation bollards' bij bekende Frankfurt Christmas Market
Een ten diepste onserieuze beschaving
Big changes for Birmingham city centre! 🚧— Birmingham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) December 17, 2025
We’ve installed hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) bollards and upgraded CCTV at strategic locations to keep everyone safe in the city centre.
These measures stop hostile vehicles from entering pedestrian areas, so you can enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/5cQxOaAukq
Een nieuwe laat-civilzationele kunstinstallatie tegen de islam op wielen. En dat ontoevallig in de percentueel meest islamitische (32,2%) stad van West-Europa: Birmingham, uiteraard onder het burgemeesterschap van een inwisselbare dar genaamd Zafar Iqbal. Wat een wereld in beweging hè, in 1915 was het nog Neville Chamberlain!
Volstrekt ongerelateerd
The Five Pillars of Islam
The Pillars of Islam https://t.co/q8HXx8CqdH pic.twitter.com/27IuqBJOeA— Rūm ☦︎ (@Antiochian_Rum) November 17, 2025