Anduril, Meta en Oakley presenteren 'militaire helm van de toekomst': Eagle Eye
Palmer en Mark op een generational run
See before you're seen.— Anduril Industries (@anduriltech) October 13, 2025
EagleEye enhances the warfighter’s perception by overlaying digital information onto the real world, delivering vital real-time insights. pic.twitter.com/Yl0tmlhHzd
China heeft de eenpartijmarkt, Amerika heeft een oligarchische vrije markt met Palantir, Arundil, en Meta vooraan de rij. En dat resulteerde onlangs in een nieuwe tactische helm met: "AI-enhanced digital vision, Blue Force tracking, and 6DOF spatial awareness overlayed onto the real world to deliver rich contextual sensing and insights." Oké moeilijk. Wat dat ongeveer precies betekent ziet u met toegelichte screenshots na de breek.
De 'full-face ballistic protection'-versie op het hoofd van oprichter Palmer Luckey
Fit check. pic.twitter.com/kcTfGnVbpB— jen bucci (@jendarhy) October 13, 2025
Palmer over zijn hereniging met Mark om het LAND TE DIENEN
Zichtbaar: verdekte vriend en vijand, tweevoudig radarbeeld
Twee soorten nachtvisie
Inzet autonome voertuigen op visueel commando
okay gaat hard
“The full-face ballistic shield fully encapsulates your head to protect primarily [from] blast force,” Luckey said. “Now, that’s a much wider field display. It’s over 200-degrees wide and over 100-degrees tall."https://t.co/lgv8Dd8RJ9 pic.twitter.com/hXtQ6gRspd— geoffrey porter (@geoffreyporte20) October 13, 2025
Anduril EagleEye pic.twitter.com/GTNvdPgR0K— ᴅᴇᴡ (@Remnantize) October 13, 2025
For too long, soldiers have lacked the clarity needed to see through the fog of war. EagleEye changes that.— Anduril Industries (@anduriltech) October 13, 2025
Equipped with enhanced perception, lethal connectivity, and heightened survivability, EagleEye is the ultimate teammate that deepens our warfighters' ability to see, sense… pic.twitter.com/jlYUGv4vJL
