achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

doneer

Anduril, Meta en Oakley presenteren 'militaire helm van de toekomst': Eagle Eye

Palmer en Mark op een generational run

China heeft de eenpartijmarkt, Amerika heeft een oligarchische vrije markt met Palantir, Arundil, en Meta vooraan de rij. En dat resulteerde onlangs in een nieuwe tactische helm met: "AI-enhanced digital vision, Blue Force tracking, and 6DOF spatial awareness overlayed onto the real world to deliver rich contextual sensing and insights." Oké moeilijk. Wat dat ongeveer precies betekent ziet u met toegelichte screenshots na de breek.

De 'full-face ballistic protection'-versie op het hoofd van oprichter Palmer Luckey

Palmer over zijn hereniging met Mark om het LAND TE DIENEN

Zichtbaar: verdekte vriend en vijand, tweevoudig radarbeeld

Twee soorten nachtvisie

Inzet autonome voertuigen op visueel commando

okay gaat hard

Tags: Anduril, Meta, Eagle Eye
@Spartacus | 14-10-25 | 18:00 | 87 reacties

Reaguursels

Praat mee in het Stamcafé

Word de held van GeenStijl en word GeenStijl Premium. Dan ben je onderdeel van het roze legioen en kun je tevens genieten van:

  • Het befaamde roze kroontje
  • Een bannervrije website
  • Extra reaguurfuncties
  • Eerste rang bij acties
  • En bovenal: Jij houdt GeenStijl onafhankelijk!

Ik kies voor het volgende premium pakket:

Dat is € 9,89 korting!

Dit wil je ook lezen

Hoofdredacteur @Volkskrant Pieter Klok roept op tot Europees verbod Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Dit krijg je dus als een hoofdredacteur zich columnist waant en niemand hem durft te vragen columns gewoon aan de columnisten over te laten

@Spartacus | 20-01-25 | 12:59 | 296 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.