Hyacinth Bucket gestopt met Schone Schijn

Icoon Patricia Routledge werd 96 jaar

Ze kon bijna alles, maar de wereld kent haar natuurlijk vooral als de fenomenale Hyacinth Bucket uit Keeping Up Appearances. Haar agent liet vanochtend weten: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love. Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia's passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles. She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world." Veel meer beeld na de breek.

\<3

