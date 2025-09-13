Weduwe Charlie Kirk spreekt natie toe: "Jullie hebben geen idee welk vuur jullie ontstoken hebben"
Erika Kirk aan het woord
They're apoplectic about this speech over on Bluesky which tells me that it was exactly what was needed. They wanted her to give some wishy washy "lets all get along" and instead they were met with righteous anger and steadfast resolve. pic.twitter.com/NImD9XWrJZ— captive dreamer (@avaricum777) September 13, 2025
Erika's hele speech na de breek hoor, maar bovenstaand even het opmerkelijkste deel, na het - zoals gepast - generieke en obligate. Het is namelijk nogal strijdbaar: "The evildoers responsible for my husband's assasination, have no idea what they have done. (...) They should all know this. If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widdow will echo around the world like a battle cry." Veel meer beeld na de breek.
Erika kust Charlie's hand voor laatste keer
HEARTBREAKING: Erika Kirk posted this video of her mourning and praying over Charlie’s open casket, kissing his hand and telling him “I love you”— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 13, 2025
You can tell these two were truly soulmates 💔 pic.twitter.com/bMCzOaFPUo
Erika's hele speech
JD Vance draagt kist naar Air Force Two
Vice President JD Vance carries Charlie Kirk’s coffin onto Air Force Two.— Clash Report (@clashreport) September 12, 2025
Vance skipped 9/11 memorial for this. pic.twitter.com/azWYhJQTIy
In memoriam
Witte Huis eert Charlie
In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, a fearless patriot & man of unwavering faith who dedicated his life to America.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 12, 2025
"It's bigger than you, I want you to remember that... It's bigger than me - you are here to make somebody else's life better, the pursuit of liberty & freedom."❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Xrf5dcFlP