Weduwe Charlie Kirk spreekt natie toe: "Jullie hebben geen idee welk vuur jullie ontstoken hebben"

Erika Kirk aan het woord

Erika's hele speech na de breek hoor, maar bovenstaand even het opmerkelijkste deel, na het - zoals gepast - generieke en obligate. Het is namelijk nogal strijdbaar: "The evildoers responsible for my husband's assasination, have no idea what they have done. (...) They should all know this. If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widdow will echo around the world like a battle cry." Veel meer beeld na de breek.

Erika kust Charlie's hand voor laatste keer

Erika's hele speech

JD Vance draagt kist naar Air Force Two

In memoriam

Witte Huis eert Charlie

@Spartacus | 13-09-25 | 09:00

