LIVE. Iraanse staatsbegrafenissen voor o.a. 30 commandanten en 11 kernwetenschappers
Daar gaan ze
People attend the funeral of Iranian commanders and scientists killed in Israeli strikes, in Tehran, June 28, 2025.
Rouwen kun je aan sjiieten overlaten, het is integraal aan hun geloof. En nu is het wachten op de low pass door vier Israëlische straaljagers midden over de processie, net als bij Nasrallah! Nee geintje die verwachten we ditmaal niet omdat het wel heel ver vliegen is voor zo'n gebbetje, maar aan de andere kant, ze zijn er wel toe in staat. Afijn, vandaag begraaft Iran zo'n 30 vooraanstaande IRGC-commandanten, 11 kernwetenschappers en zo'n twintig andere prominenten. Het viel zoals gebruikelijk niet bij te houden hoeveel Israël er om wist te leggen, maar ze hadden allemaal ongeveer Salami als achternaam. Veel meer beeld en livestreams na de breek.
Funeral ceremonies held in Iran for senior commanders and scientists assassinated by Israel.
They buried men of bravery, not just soldiers, but minds.
Zionism fears not only Iran’s weapons, but its wisdom. pic.twitter.com/wbiLljS7zu
Hundreds of thousands gather in Tehran for a funeral procession mourning the victims of Israel's strikes on Iran.
A funeral procession for over 60 martyrs commanders, soldiers, and civilians is underway in Tehran. Hundreds of thousands gather to bid farewell, touching their commanders' coffins one last time.