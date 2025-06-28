achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

LIVE. Iraanse staatsbegrafenissen voor o.a. 30 commandanten en 11 kernwetenschappers

Daar gaan ze

Rouwen kun je aan sjiieten overlaten, het is integraal aan hun geloof. En nu is het wachten op de low pass door vier Israëlische straaljagers midden over de processie, net als bij Nasrallah! Nee geintje die verwachten we ditmaal niet omdat het wel heel ver vliegen is voor zo'n gebbetje, maar aan de andere kant, ze zijn er wel toe in staat. Afijn, vandaag begraaft Iran zo'n 30 vooraanstaande IRGC-commandanten, 11 kernwetenschappers en zo'n twintig andere prominenten. Het viel zoals gebruikelijk niet bij te houden hoeveel Israël er om wist te leggen, maar ze hadden allemaal ongeveer Salami als achternaam. Veel meer beeld en livestreams na de breek.

Livestreams

@Spartacus | 28-06-25 | 10:05 | 59 reacties

Reaguursels

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.