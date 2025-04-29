1/2 The USS Harry S. Truman appears to have performed an emergency turn on April 27th to evade a large-scale Yemeni missile and drone attack. The maneuver was so severe it could have caused the loss of the Super Hornet. If true, this indicates that: pic.twitter.com/MMIDOpcZdw

In een persbericht van de Amerikaanse marine van gisteravond valt te lezen: "USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) lost an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 and a tow tractor as the aircraft carrier operated in the Red Sea, April 28. All personnel are accounted for, with one Sailor sustaining a minor injury. The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft."

Over de aanleiding bericht de marine zelf niets, maar CNN schrijft: "A US official said initial reports from the scene indicated the Truman made a hard turn to evade Houthi fire, which contributed to the fighter jet falling overboard. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed on Monday to have launched a drone and missile attack on the aircraft carrier. (...) Carl Schuster, a former US Navy captain, told CNN that carriers trying to avoid a missile attack use a “zig-zag” tactic. “You typically do a series of alternating 30- to 40-degree turns. Each takes about 30 seconds each way, but the turn starts sharply. It is like riding in a zig-zagging car. The ship leans about 10 to 15 degrees into the turn, but it displaces the ship about 100 to 200 yards from any likely aim point” if the ship is moving at maximum speed, he said."

Mocht dit verhaal kloppen, dan moeten we dit met enorme tegenzin toch echt aanmerken als de eerste ground to grounded air kill door de Houthi's, en staat het Hegseth-squadron van Trump Air nu een F/A-18E/F Super Hornet t.w.v. zo'n $66 miljoen in de min. Ook zegt het dat er een dreiging ver genoeg door de verdedigingslagen van de escortschepen kwam om zo'n extreme manoeuvre uit te moeten voeren.