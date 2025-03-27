Minder specifiek de makkers' eigen schuld dan de Houthi Signal Gate, maar wel bepaald ongelukkig en al helemaal tijdens de Houthi Signal Gate. Der Spiegel schrijft dat de persoonlijke contactgegevens waaronder telefoonnummers en sommige wachtwoorden van Amerikaanse MinDef Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard en National Security Advisor Mike Walz met enig gemak online te vinden zijn. De verslaggevers vonden de gegevens door gebruik te maken van "commercial people search engines along with hacked customer data that has been published on the web."

Het artikel beweert vervolgens dat de data door buitenlandse actoren gebruikt zouden kunnen zijn om de functionarissen af te luisteren:

"There are also WhatsApp profiles for the respective phone numbers and even Signal accounts in some cases. As such, the reporting has revealed an additional grave, previously unknown security breach at the highest levels in Washington. Hostile intelligence services could use this publicly available data to hack the communications of those affected by installing spyware on their devices. It is thus conceivable that foreign agents were privy to the Signal chat group in which Gabbard, Waltz and Hegseth discussed a military strike."

Ja dat kan allemaal wel zo zijn. Maar een man die met vrouwelijke bewakers de wereld rond vliegt om de buitenposten aan de buitengrenzen van zijn keizerrijk te bezoeken, is in principe liniebreed onschendbaar. Betere screenshots na de breek.