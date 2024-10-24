Here is Johanna Olson-Kennedy saying of young women who get their breasts removed for a gender transition and then regret it: “Here’s the other thing about chest surgery. If you want breasts at a later point in your life, you can go and get them!” pic.twitter.com/9SRepj7SW0

The researchers followed the children for two years to see if the treatments improved their mental health. An older Dutch study had found that puberty blockers improved well-being, results that inspired clinics around the world to regularly prescribe the medications as part of what is now called gender-affirming care."

"She and colleagues recruited 95 children from across the country and gave them puberty blockers , which stave off the permanent physical changes — like breasts or a deepening voice (...).

En nu schrijft de New York Times dus een onwelgevallig artikel over een van de grootste studies naar de effectiviteit van gendertransitie - o.a. federaal gesubsidieerd met $9,7 miljoen - geleid door een van Amerika's " most vocal advocates of adolescent gender treatments and has served as an expert witness in many legal challenges to the state bans" dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy.

"But the American trial did not find a similar trend, Dr. Olson-Kennedy said in a wide-ranging interview. Puberty blockers did not lead to mental health improvements, she said, most likely because the children were already doing well when the study began."

Ja, dat is het hele probleem natuurlijk: die kinderen mankeren doorgaans juist van alles náást hun vermeende genderdysforie, en autisme en betrokken jeugdzorg wegens gezinzproblematiek lijken gebruikelijk.

Precies daar gaat dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy al veelvoudig onderuit, en daar kan de New York Times ook niet omheen:

"“They’re in really good shape when they come in, and they’re in really good shape after two years,” said Dr. Olson-Kennedy, who runs the country’s largest youth gender clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

That conclusion seemed to contradict an earlier description of the group, in which Dr. Olson-Kennedy and her colleagues noted that one quarter of the adolescents were depressed or suicidal before treatment."

Maar dan, de studieresultaten en waarom deze dus NIET GEPUBLICEERD worden:

"In the nine years since the study was funded by the National Institutes of Health, and as medical care for this small group of adolescents became a searing issue in American politics, Dr. Olson-Kennedy’s team has not published the data. Asked why, she said the findings might fuel the kind of political attacks that have led to bans of the youth gender treatments in more than 20 states, one of which will soon be considered by the Supreme Court.

“I do not want our work to be weaponized,” she said. “It has to be exactly on point, clear and concise. And that takes time.”

De studie wordt dus pas gepubliceerd als deze de eigen transitie-ideologie onderschrijft in plaats van glashard weerlegt. Of zoals dat in de sociale wetenschap heet: "It has to be exactly on point, clear and concise. And that takes time."

Ondertussen blijven extreem kwetsbare jongeren in de transitieval lopen, en alle academici, medici en poortwachtende 'fact checkers' zijn in de eerste graad medeplichtig aan dat transitieleed.