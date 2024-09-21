Enerzijds: WO2 kennen we nou wel, anderzijds: Oppenheimer. Maar als Damian Lewis nog één keer in een jaren '40 uniform gehesen wordt dan is dat 23 jaar na Band of Brothers helaas toch een bioscoopkaartje waard. Damian als Britse veldmaarschalk Bernard Montgomery, Brendan Fraser [Oscar, maar niet voor z'n beste film] als geallieerde opperbevelhebber Dwight Eisenhower.

Maar goed, de film heeft de ongelukkige titel 'Pressure' en is waarschijnlijk een tweevoudige verwijzing naar zowel de Britse luchtdruk als als de DRUK OP HUN SCHOUDERS. De samenvatting leest:

"In the seventy two hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element – the British weather. Britain’s chief meteorological officer James Stagg (Andrew Scott) is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership. The wrong conditions could devastate the largest ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on.

With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby (Kerry Condon) to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower (Fraser). With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance."

Gaat u?