Lewis Hamilton has a message for Carlos Sainz
'Hamilton naar Ferrari', internet gaat plankgas
Zorg dat u kijkt, dan hebt u altijd pole position
Fashionqueen Lewis Hamilton gaat zijn pitstops vanaf 2025 laten verneuken door Ferrari, zo meldt Sky Sports. Is grappig want Hamilton is nogal een rare knakker, z'n slachtoffer Sainz een tragisch type, Italianen zijn Italianen en Ferrari is een historisch prachtig bolwerk met bouwstenen van klungels en idioten. Het lijkt de NPO wel! Enfin, voor de meest evenwichtige kijk op de zaak moet u natuurlijk op het internet zijn. Na de klik!
