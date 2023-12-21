Veel plaatjes, weinig tekst. Behalve dan enige controverse die is ontstaan rondom de vraag: genereert Midjourney nou eigen beeld of imiteert het brondata? De moeilijkheid ligt in de vraag of Midjourney daarmee zo goed wordt/is in kopieëren dat het plagiaat wordt. Het eerste voorbeeld kwam uit het publieke domein, namelijk de Mona Lisa. Het tweede voorbeeld bevindt zich in het private domein, namelijk Warner Bros. Pictures' Joker, zie hier en hier.

Maar goed BOEIE. Tijd voor Trump met fotorealistische gouden assault rifles (dat kon v5 echt nog niet trouwens) en een eindeloos harem droomvrouwen. En de vooruitgang is spectaculair, zoals te zien is in vergelijkingen van dezelfde prompts op meerdere versies van Midjourney, zoals hier, hier en hier. Na de breek heel veel nieuw beeld.