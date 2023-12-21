midjourney v6 is wild
En daar is: Midjourney v6
Kijk eens.
Veel plaatjes, weinig tekst. Behalve dan enige controverse die is ontstaan rondom de vraag: genereert Midjourney nou eigen beeld of imiteert het brondata? De moeilijkheid ligt in de vraag of Midjourney daarmee zo goed wordt/is in kopieëren dat het plagiaat wordt. Het eerste voorbeeld kwam uit het publieke domein, namelijk de Mona Lisa. Het tweede voorbeeld bevindt zich in het private domein, namelijk Warner Bros. Pictures' Joker, zie hier en hier.
Maar goed BOEIE. Tijd voor Trump met fotorealistische gouden assault rifles (dat kon v5 echt nog niet trouwens) en een eindeloos harem droomvrouwen. En de vooruitgang is spectaculair, zoals te zien is in vergelijkingen van dezelfde prompts op meerdere versies van Midjourney, zoals hier, hier en hier. Na de breek heel veel nieuw beeld.
insanely hard. "trump in greenland with a gold rifle" is my favorite way to test new versions lolol
As AI image creation gets better and easier, their ability to create fakes that can seem realistic improves as well. By way of demonstration, here are the cellphone photos documenting the Hello Kitty invasion of the US, as visualized by Midjourney 6.0.
When you type "ux designer" into Midjourney V6. Apparently no glasses and no beard means you're not really a designer.
Though it's not perfect yet, Midjourney V6 handles generating texts of well-known brands much better.
MidJourney v6 is ultra realistic 🤩 Try imagining your favorite actors in movies you’d want to see. Here’s Jared Leto in Netflix’s Rasputin 🎬
Here is my take on a Zelda movie!
Midjourney v6 passes the cigarette test
my guilty pleasure in MJ? supermarkets and character consistency – so here we go! Midjourney v6 -> Magnific -> Photoshop editing with Camera Raw
Midjourney V6 is just real life