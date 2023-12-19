De IDF claimt dat het district Jabaliya (maps) heeft geconsolideerd en Hamas' Gazastad Noord-brigades "operationeel gebroken" heeft. Er wordt gemeld dat er daarbij zo'n 1000 Hamas-strijders gedood zijn en 3.500 Gazanen gevangengenomen, waarvan zo'n 500 nog altijd in hechtenis verkeren op verdenking van Hamas-'lidmaatschap' of zelfs deelname aan 7 oktober. "Minstens 70" van de zo'n 1500 Hamas-infiltranten die deelnamen aan 7 oktober woonden volgens de IDF in Jabaliya, de IDF heeft tot nu toe 57 van hun woningen vernietigd. Bovenop die grondoperaties hebben de luchtmacht en marine de afgelopen dagen meer dan 300 doelen bestookt, waarvan sommige aanvallen "directed" door grondtroepen. Daar bovenop zegt MinDef Gallant dat de grondoperatie wordt uitgebreid in Khan Younis. "Khan Younis has become the new capital of terror. We will not let up in our action there until we get to the senior Hamas officials. The ground operation will expand to additional areas."

Maar toen hoorde Biden deze IDF-soldaten in Gaza Russisch spreken (comPLOT???) en vond hij het wel even mooi geweest. Washington Post-columnist David Ignatius schreef gisteren dat "The Biden administration has been pushing Israel to move into this less-kinetic stage as soon as possible, ideally before year-end, to avoid more civilian casualties. The State Department has prepared a roughly 20-page document outlining basic steps and options for the post-conflict phase. (...) Israeli planning is still fuzzy, but officials appear to agree with the Biden administration on the basics: A postwar Gaza where Hamas cannot impose its political will, while other Palestinians, probably drawn from the Palestinian Authority, take responsibility for governance; and a peacekeeping force that has support from key moderate Arab states. The transitional body will be, in effect, a “Gaza reconstruction authority.”"

Nou, dat moeten we allemaal nog maar zien gebeuren. Enfin, u bent weer bij. Meer belangwekkend beeld na de breek. Wij gaan weer live: