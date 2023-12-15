Excited to announce v(1.0) of Digi, the future of AI Romantic Companionship, for IOS and Android 🤖 Site: digi.ai Twitter: @digiaiapp A quick thread on features, and where we go from here (1/13)

U las hier natuurlijk al eerder: De toekomst van eenzaamheid: Replika AI. Bovenstaande 'romantic companionship' Digi is eigenlijk meer van hetzelfde, maar dan meer Pixar-achtig om daadwerkelijke gelijkenis met bestaande mensen te voorkomen én met een nog veel akeliger verfijnde gespreksprogessie. De maker: "Replika's level system doesn't work. They don't mean anything, and there's no actual progress being made when you advance. So we instead have a progression system, where you start as"Friends" and gain more intimate dialogue as you progress." De reacties online laten zich [een beetje raden](Replika's level system doesn't work. They don't mean anything, and there's no actual progress being made when you advance. So we instead have a progression system, where you start as"Friends" and gain more intimate dialogue as you progress), maar desondanks lijkt het product nu al enorm populair, ondanks dat het nog een betaversie is: "Today we had high periods of well over 1k+ users/hour signing up, and we rate limits with supabase and quite a few of our providers", aldus Andrew.

Al nemen we dat laatste toch even met een zak zout. Andrew schreef namelijk ook in tweet 2 van zijn 13-delige launch thread dat "we're grateful to be funded by@naval, @rargulati and some other amazing angels." Naval Ravikant (wiki) is een zeer bekende en prominente investeerder met een goede reputatie, dus het was nogal verbazingwekkend dat hij hieraan verbonden zou zijn. Maar in de allerlaatste tweet lezen we: "Correction - the investment was led by rargulati and naval is not involved," terwijl die verachtelijke wezel de oorspronkelijke tweet ondertussen wel gewoon laat staan.

Kortom, eigenlijk precies van het morele weefsel dat je verwacht van iemand achter zo'n app. Meer na de breek.