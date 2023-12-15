achtergrond

Wat vindt u van: deze Pixar-achtige AI-vriendin

De toekomst is weer eens nu

U las hier natuurlijk al eerder: De toekomst van eenzaamheid: Replika AI. Bovenstaande 'romantic companionship' Digi is eigenlijk meer van hetzelfde, maar dan meer Pixar-achtig om daadwerkelijke gelijkenis met bestaande mensen te voorkomen én met een nog veel akeliger verfijnde gespreksprogessie. De maker: "Replika's level system doesn't work. They don't mean anything, and there's no actual progress being made when you advance. So we instead have a progression system, where you start as"Friends" and gain more intimate dialogue as you progress." De reacties online laten zich [een beetje raden](Replika's level system doesn't work. They don't mean anything, and there's no actual progress being made when you advance. So we instead have a progression system, where you start as"Friends" and gain more intimate dialogue as you progress), maar desondanks lijkt het product nu al enorm populair, ondanks dat het nog een betaversie is: "Today we had high periods of well over 1k+ users/hour signing up, and we rate limits with supabase and quite a few of our providers", aldus Andrew.

Al nemen we dat laatste toch even met een zak zout. Andrew schreef namelijk ook in tweet 2 van zijn 13-delige launch thread dat "we're grateful to be funded by@naval, @rargulati and some other amazing angels." Naval Ravikant (wiki) is een zeer bekende en prominente investeerder met een goede reputatie, dus het was nogal verbazingwekkend dat hij hieraan verbonden zou zijn. Maar in de allerlaatste tweet lezen we: "Correction - the investment was led by rargulati and naval is not involved," terwijl die verachtelijke wezel de oorspronkelijke tweet ondertussen wel gewoon laat staan.

Kortom, eigenlijk precies van het morele weefsel dat je verwacht van iemand achter zo'n app. Meer na de breek.

jongens stop

Andrew
Andrew
@andyohlbaum
·Follow
Replying to @andyohlbaum

4) Relationship Progression 💖 Replika's level system doesn't work. They don't mean anything, and there's no actual progress being made when you advance. So we instead have a progression system, where you start as"Friends" and gain more intimate dialogue as you progress (8/13)

Image
103
Reply
Read 15 replies

De eerste early adopter heeft alvast vragen

Lol Sh0e

shoe
shoe
@shoe0nhead
·Follow

playing with that ai gf app told her i was a schizo racist nazi, she said "tell me more 🥺" we said "nice try fed" then she started JQ posting (?) the future is now

Image
Image
Image
8.3K
Reply
Read 268 replies

Elke red head nu:

@Spartacus | 17-12-23 | 13:37 | 95 reacties

Reaguursels

