Eigenlijk een beetje indrinken voor z'n (mogelijke) rol in Gladiator 2 dus. Maar er is dus: ophef in de Maghreb, net als in Egypte door Netflix' zwarte Cleopatra. De Tunesische pers is er maar druk mee, en enige context is gepast. Afgelopen februari noemde Tunesische president Kais Saied migratie uit sub-Saharisch Afrika bijvoorbeeld nog "a plot that changes the demographic composition of Tunisia, to turn it into just another African country that doesn’t belong to the Arab and Islamic nations any more. (...) Hordes of irregular migrants from sub-Saharan Africa” had travelled to Tunisia, bringing “all the violence, crime, and unacceptable practices that entails." En dat sentiment heeft nogal gevolgen voor de zwarte gemeenschappen daar. Al Jazeera-koppen als "Black Tunisians lie low as violence against Black people worsens" zijn inmiddels gebruikelijk.

En tegen die achtergrond krijgt Denzel het door zijn nieuwe Netflix-rol als Hannibal Barca (wiki) nu dus voor de kiezen. "French-language Tunisian news outlet La Presse published an article saying the casting created “a historical error”, while on social media, some users accused Netflix of promoting “woke culture”. An online petition signed by 1,300 people urged Netflix to “cancel its pseudo-documentary” and called on the ministry of culture to “take action against the attempt to steal our history”."

