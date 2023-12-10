achtergrond

Britse vent in pruik die zichzelf lesbiènne noemt wordt "vent in pruik die zichzelf lesbiènne noemt" genoemd door vrouwelijke collega-politica

BBC New Midlands sluit comments

Alles aan deze 'rel' is genieten. Zo'n heerlijke debiel oud-Conservative Party-kandidaat Matthew Viner die in de laatste 5 minuten van het transuur nog even aan boord stapt alsof het 2014 is. Met een pruik op en de naam van z'n ex-vrouw zichzelf een trotste lesbiènne noemt en Green Party-kandidaat wordt. En dan alsof het 2014 is boos worden op een TRANSFOBE vrouwelijke tegenkandidaat Rachel Maclean MP (v) die hem een man met een pruik noemt. En dan ook nog zo'n heerlijke plaatselijke BBC-afdeling die het ook allemaal niet meer weet, dus de comments maar gewoon sluit. De hele saga leest u hier maar bij vakblad Daily Mail.

Het is zo goed allemaal

Green Party's """Melissa Poulton""" in recent vorig leven nog Conservative Party kandidaat Matthew Viner

Alles is fantastisch

Rachel Maclean MP
Rachel Maclean MP
@redditchrachel
·Follow

In fact I did NOT apologise for my comments relating to the Green Party’s extreme policies on gender and self ID ideology and am happy to come on to your program to explain my position in more detail. As Deputy Chair for Women, I am clear that the law allows me to say

GB News
GB News
@GBNEWS

Rachel Maclean MP has apologised after being accused of transphobia, for liking a post about her political opponent Melissa Poulton, which said Melissa was "just a man who wears a wig". @LeoKearse, @PaulCoxComedy, @CressidaWetton, & @DariusDavies

Watch on Twitter
6.2K
Reply
Read 483 replies
@Spartacus | 11-12-23 | 20:05 | 147 reacties

