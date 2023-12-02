Lyrics van bovenstaande natiebrede #1 hit leest u na even google translaten hier. Maar er wordt in ieder geval opgeroepen tot het air striken van Nasrallah (Hezbollah), Mohammed Deif (commandant Qassam/Hamas) en soortgelijke actoren als Mia Khalifa (achtergrond), Bella Hadid (achtergrond) en Dua Lipa (achtergrond). Muziek van deze aard is niet hun gebruikelijke toon. "The duo’s last hit, “Tik Katan” (“A small purse”), released just six months ago, was a completely different affair: a song about going out to clubs and all the things Ness was able to carry in her little purse in order to do so effectively."

Het aantal aanvallen is nog niet genoemd, maar we vermoeden dat Israël ook gisteren weer minstens 300 aanvallen uitvoerde op Hamas-doelen in Gaza. Videobeelden in dit draadje en hier. Daarbij kondigde Israël vanochtend de dood van opnieuw twee IDF-soldaten aan, wat hun dodelijk slachtofferaantal onder grondtroepen in Gaza nu op 72 brengt.

Ook claimt Hamas vanochtend "een groot aantal IDF-soldaten gedood te hebben". In een Telegrambericht van Al-Qassam valt te lezen: "At dawn today, Al-Qassam fighters were able to monitor the positioning of dozens of occupation soldiers (60 soldiers) inside tents at their positioning point east of Juhr Al-Dik. The Mujahideen planted 3 anti-personnel bombs in a circular pattern around the position, and at 4:30 am the bombs were detonated and one of the mujahideen advanced to finish off the remaining members of the force. Al-Qassam fighters returned to their positions safely."

De IDF heeft nog niet op de claim gereageerd, maar de tekst zou gelezen kunnen worden als bewering dat Hamas 60 IDF-soldaten gedood heeft. Ondertussen dreigt de Arabische tak van de IDF wel met de liquidatie van meerdere Hamas-commandanten. ""This is a final notice. You are all targets. You have two options: Surrender and lay down your weapons, or face a fate similar to that faced by Wissam Farhat," Adraee says, referring to the Shejaiya battalion commander who was killed in an Israeli airstrike yesterday."

Enfin, u bent weer bij. Meer belangwekkend beeldmateriaal na de breek. We gaan weer live, maar wel op z'n zondags.