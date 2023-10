Is een hele goeie en precies dat denk ik ook vaak. Toch maar even opgepakt voor de niet Titterraars:

Was Hillary Clinton right all along when it comes to the Israel / Palestinian situation?

In this old clip, Hillary says:

"Remember, Israel left Gaza. They took out all the Israelis. They turned the keys over to the Palestinian people and what happened?

"Hamas took over Gaza, so instead of having a thriving economy with the kind of opportunities that the children of the Palestinians deserve, we have a terrorist haven that is getting more and more rockets shipped in from Iran and elsewhere”

I'd love to hear the Hamas defenders respond to this.