I don't wish to denigrate a sport that is enjoyed by

millions, some of them awake and facing the right way, but it is an odd game.

It is the only sport that incorporates meal breaks.

It is the only sport that shares its name with an insect.

It is the only sport in which spectators burn as many calories as players -- more if they are moderately restless.

It is the only competitive activity of any type, other than perhaps baking, in which you can dress in white from head to toe and be as clean at the end of the day as you were at the beginning.