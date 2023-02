In New York verdient een vuilnisman zo'n 75.000 dollar per jaar, waarom gaan ze daar niet heen?

'And yet, they love their job. Part of the reason is they get paid well for their hard work. “Your trash is my money,” Molina, 32, says with a baby-faced grin. Molina made $112,000 last year as a garbage truck driver and Sankar made $100,000 as a helper, riding on the back of the truck.'