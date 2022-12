A man is waiting in a line in the Soviet Union to get food

As he gets closer to the counter, he sees that most people are now walking away empty handed.

When his turn comes, he asks "Hi comrade, I assume you are out of fish?" "No comrade, you are in the wrong place. We are out of meat. The store across the street is the one that is out of fish".

He looks across the street and sees that the line for the fish store goes all the way around the block. Glumly, he takes his place at the end of the line. After waiting an hour, he's had enough. He tells the person next to him "That's it! Why should I have to wait in lines for hours every day, just to get enough food to eat? I'm going to go kill Stalin!"

He storms off to go and kill Stalin. However, half an hour later he's back in line in front of the fish store.

"What's the matter? Change your mind?" the person next to him asks.

"That line was even longer."