"de Rode Telefoon"

Wist je dat de rode telefoon a) niet rood was, en b) geen telefoon was?



"An article in The New York Times described how the new system would work: Kennedy would relay a message to the Pentagon via phone, which would be immediately typed into a teletype machine by operators at the Pentagon, encrypted and fed into a transmitter. The message could reach the Kremlin within minutes, as opposed to hours."



"Although in popular culture it is known as the "red telephone", the hotline was never a telephone line, and no red phones were used."