OK. Even opgezocht hoe je Koreaan wordt:

It is possible to become a naturalized Korean citizen if you maintain an actual residence. There are three paths to citizenship through naturalization, but the most typical way for a foreigner to get South Korean citizenship is through “general naturalization.”

Under this process, you must have lived in South Korea for five consecutive years and have spent at least 183 days each year in South Korea, and pass a test on Korean culture and history. You have to prove your Korean language proficiency in the test as well.

Da's alles.