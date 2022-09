Die instroom gaat nog véél groter worden.

Maak plaats, maak plaats!

"Syrian refugees in Turkey plan caravan to reach EU

A group of Syrian refugees in Turkey is planning to form a caravan to reach the European Union, organizers said Saturday.

Plans are being drawn up online via a Telegram channel, set up six days ago and followed by almost 70,000 people. organizers are calling on people to bring sleeping bags, tents, life jackets, water, canned food and first aid kits.

“We will announce it when it’s time to go,” one organizer, a 46-year-old refugee who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP.

Some of the organizers already lived in the EU, he added.

Organizers say the caravan will be split into groups of up to 50 people, each led by a supervisor.

“We have been in Turkey for 10 years,” read one message posted on the channel by an administrator. “We are protected... but Western countries must share the burden.”

There are 3.7 million Syrian refugees officially living in Turkey."

