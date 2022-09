:

Ach ja, hij is diepreligieus. Dat vind ik altijd minder in mensen. Maar hij is wel consequent en absoluut niet zo'n dwingeland. Ik vind mijn diepreligieuze dorpelingen ook maar een beetje "mwa" maar ze bedoelen het goed. Beter een diepreligieus vreedzaam mens dan die extremistische randdebielen. Dit vond ik wel een mooie uitspraak van hem trouwens. Moet hem eigenlijk zelfs gelijk geven.

"In August 2021, Nurmagomedov attracted controversy after an EFC press conference when asked by a reporter about why he does not have ring girls at his promotion. Khabib stated that he did not have an issue with how other promotions went about their operations, stating that they are welcome to do things however they wish, but that he did not see a need for them in his promotion. He said that he personally saw no point to ring girls and their function of parading round cards around before the start of each round. According to him, it is a pointless exercise that makes him "uncomfortable". He was quoted as saying "Look, I don't want to offend anyone. Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? You can show that it is the second round on the screen. Do they develop a sport? Or they help people to see that it is the second round now? What are they doing? Tell me, please.""