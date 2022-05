: Ummm, de USA heeft 2 MILJARD dollar aan Oekraine gedoneerd en vorige week : 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems, Over 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, five Mi-17 helicopters, three patrol boats, four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars, four counter-mortar radar systems, 200 grenade launchers and ammunition, 200 shotguns and 200 machine guns, nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds, 70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and other vehicles, secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear. Military medical equipment to support treatment and combat evacuation, explosive ordnance disposal and demining equipment, satellite imagery and analysis capability,

100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns. Over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds. 25,000 sets of body armor, 25,000 helmets.