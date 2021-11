Nog steeds rake tekst van dit genie.

Frank Zappa - Flakes + Broken Hearts are for Assholes

youtu.be/KO0JEX4ACtk?t=2453

I'm a moron 'n' this is my wife

She's frosting a cake

With a paper knife

All what we got here's

American made

It's a little bit cheesey,

But it's nicely displayed

Well we don't get excited when it

Crumbles 'n' breaks

We just get on the phone

And call up some Flakes

They rush on over

'N' wreck it some more

'N' we are so dumb

They're linin' up at our door

Well, the toilet went crazy

Yesterday afternoon

The plumber he says

"Never flush a tampoon!"

This great information

Cost me half a week's pay

And the toilet blew up

Later on the next day ay-eee-ay

Blew up the next day WOO-OOO

We are millions 'n' millions

We're coming to get you

We're protected by unions

So don't let it upset you

Can't escape the conclusion

It's probably God's Will

That civilization

Will grind to a standstill

And we are the people

Who will make it all happen

While yer children is sleepin',

Yer puppy is crappin'

You might call us Flakes

Or something else you might coin us

But we know you're so greedy

That you'll probably join us

We're comin' to get you, we're comin' to get you

We're comin' to get you, we're comin' to get you

We're comin' to get you, we're comin' to get you

We're comin' to get you, we're comin' to get you