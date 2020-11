Buying things. People spending money they don’t have on things they don’t need.

"Another reason for the backpacks is these people are going to buy even more stupid shit.

They ain’t got enough stupid shit at home.

They just had a stupid shit sale, they’re gonna buy more.

They’re going to go out in the parking lot and stuff this stuff into the big, fat, ugly, oversized suv that’s got plenty of room in it.

Plenty of room in it for stupid shit and lots of room left over for these big, fat, ugly motherfuckers to get them home.

Stopping on the way, of course, for jelly roll and fried dough.

These people, these people are efficient, professional, compulsive consumers. It’s their civic duty.

Consumption.

It’s the new national pastime.

Fuck baseball. It’s consumption.

The only true lasting American value that’s left. Buying things.

Buying things.

People spending money they don’t have on things they don’t need.

Money they don't haven on things they don't need.

So they can max out their credit cards and spend the rest of their lives paying 18 percent interest on something that cost 12.50.

And they didn’t like it when they got it home anyway!

Not too bright, folks.

Not too fucking bright."

(G.C.)

Tegenwoordig komt de stupid shit vooral van Ali uit China.