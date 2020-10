After court ruling, Dutch government says it is offering scheme to allow children of summarily executed men to claim 5,000 euros in compensation.

In a joint letter to parliament, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok and Minister of Defence Ank Bijleveld said they will not appeal the March court ruling.

At least 860 men were killed by firing squads, mostly between December 1946 and April 1947 in Sulawesi.

